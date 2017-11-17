What That Justice League Post-Credits Scene Means

At this point, it's become second nature to stay through the end credits of comic book movies, just in case a bonus scene is snuck in. Luckily, Justice League did not disappoint. While neither Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice or Wonder Woman had scenes after the credits, the newest DCEU movie packs in two.

Warning: The following contains spoilers from the post-credits scenes of Justice League.

The first is a fun tag on the movie, which appears halfway through the credits, featuring Superman (Henry Cavill) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) racing, to find out who's the fastest once and for all. It's a question that's been joked about in DC Comics for years. However, it's not a question the movie answers, instead ending with the two darting off toward the Pacific Ocean.

The second tag is where things get interesting. After the credits end, it's revealed that Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) has escaped imprisonment at Arkham Asylum. He is now living on a luxurious yacht and has a special visitor.

Deathstroke (Joe Manganiello) arrived via a boat to speak with Lex, who tells him it may be time to build a league of their own to take on Batman (Ben Affleck) and his superfriends. On its own, this clearly sets up a plot for the second Justice League movie--whenever that may happen. There's so much more to take away from this scene, though.

First and foremost, the escape of Lex Luthor sets up a villain for Man of Steel 2. While that movie has yet to be dated, and is likely rather far away, story ideas have been discussed on the next Superman standalone film. A proper Superman vs. Lex Luthor movie seems like an easy decision to make, where that is concerned.

Perhaps most importantly, though, was the introduction of Deathstroke. The idea of introducing the character to this universe was first conceived as a piece of The Batman--the standalone Batman movie Ben Affleck was to direct and star in. Affleck even teased Manganiello in the role.

When he stepped down from directing, though, that all seemed to be changing. Matt Reeves signed on to helm the film and threw out the script Affleck wrote with Geoff Johns. Now, with news that the current Batman actor may not even star in the movie, it's unknown how Deathstroke would fit into the plot, if he did at all. Still, having Deathstroke play such a major role in this sequence shows he is a valuable piece of the DCEU and one Warner Bros. is looking to make use of. It also sets the stage for the villain's standalone movie, which is in the works.

It's worth noting that the character's look--older with white hair--resembles his form in the comics. Should Reeves' Batman film look at a younger version of the Dark Knight, it wouldn't be too difficult to portray Manganiello in his current form as a younger Slade Wilson.

Whether that happens remains to be seen. One thing is for sure though, with one post-credits scene, Justice League made the future of the DCEU the most exciting it has been yet.