What Memes Are These New Destiny 2 Emotes Referencing For Festival Of The Lost?

Destiny 2's annual Festival of the Lost might be focused on chills and thrills, but like other seasonal events in the game, it also has a goofy layer of fun thanks to a fresh selection of emotes and cosmetic items. If you open up the Eververse store you'll spot all the new stuff that can be purchased with either the premium Silver or in-game Bright Dust currencies, and if you're a fan of Scooby Doo and Ghostbusters, the inventory is an absolute treat.

Hold me, Scoob.

One of the first great items on the list is the "Hold me" emote, which is very clearly inspired by those Scooby Doo episodes where Shaggy had to cradle a frightened Scoob.

Wacky running sound effects, not included.

Here's another great emote, riffing on the classic run cycle of Scooby Doo cartoons. While it doesn't come with an infinite corridor to run down when you're being chased by a monster, it does have a wacky design to its animation that's hilarious to see in action.

Wherever there's a crooked real estate developer posing as a ghost, the Mystery Inc. gang will be there to stop them.

If that's not enough Hanna-Barbera inspiration for you, you can also grab a new spaceship that looks very similar to a funky van that was used by the Mystery Inc. gang when they traveled around the country and busted crimes of a supernatural nature. I can't tell if it has a rug fur inside, but the Retrograde Tourer does look like it has plenty of space inside of it. You can fit an entire quartet of amateur detectives, their dog, and a crate of Scooby snacks inside of this bad boy.

Remember, don't cross the streams.

If there's something strange in your neighborhood, who are you going to emote to? Easily the best addition to the Eververse store this month, the Buster Ray emote allows you to channel a stream of of positively charged ions in the direction of the nearest supernatural entity. It's a throwback to Ghostbusters and the signature phantom-catching equipment of New York's finest paranormal exterminators, and if you have a full fireteam, it'll look amazing to see the whole gang acting out a scene from those classic movies.

These latest premium cosmetics are part of a growing list of items in Destiny 2 that allows for Guardians to engage in a sillier side of the game. Vehicle and Ghost shells have formed a large part of the inventory, but new sparrow designs have been highlights for players looking to ride into battle on the weirdest possible form of transport. Over the last year, Destiny has released the Micro Mini, a bumper car-themed ride, and even a creepy and even the the spider-shaped Skitterscare sparrow which is utterly ridiculous.

There's plenty of other gear to grab during Festival of the Lost as well, so if you're looking to earn some sinister spaceships or grab the new Mech-themed armor ornaments in the store, you can check out our Festival of the Lost and Haunted Sectors guides.