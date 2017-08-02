What GTA 5 Dev's Parent Company Thinks About Platform-Exclusive Content

Platform exclusivity deals are nothing new in gaming, and now we know more about what Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption parent publisher Take-Two thinks about the practice. During an earnings call today, Take-Two president Karl Slatoff said this is not a big area of focus for the company, though it does strike deals when it makes sense for "specific game-related reasons."

"In terms of platform-exclusivity, we don't really focus too much on that," Slatoff said. "The priority for us is to make sure our entertainment products are available as widely as possible and on as many platforms as possible.

"There may be specific game-related reasons for us to do a certain level of exclusivity by platform. But there really is no strategic focus on increasing or decreasing that going forward."

Last year, Sony announced that PlayStation 4 Red Dead Redemption 2 players will get "first access to to earn select online content" for the western. It remains to be seen what form this content takes, but from the sound of it, Xbox One players will get it eventually.

