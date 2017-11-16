What Doom Means For First-Person Shooters On Switch

Doom was one of the best games of 2016. With its port to Nintendo Switch, Bethesda is only bolstering an already strong third-party lineup on the portable console.

But how does the shooter fare on its new home? Peter Brown recently reviewed it, giving it a 7/10, saying that although much of the experience holds up from last year, it suffers in several ways as a portable title.

In the video above, Peter and The Lobby crew dive deeper into what makes Doom tick on the Switch.