What Doom Means For First-Person Shooters On Switch

Return to hell.

What Doom Means For Shooters On Nintendo Switch - The Lobby
DOOM
Doom was one of the best games of 2016. With its port to Nintendo Switch, Bethesda is only bolstering an already strong third-party lineup on the portable console.

But how does the shooter fare on its new home? Peter Brown recently reviewed it, giving it a 7/10, saying that although much of the experience holds up from last year, it suffers in several ways as a portable title.

In the video above, Peter and The Lobby crew dive deeper into what makes Doom tick on the Switch. For more videos like the one above, come back to GameSpot every Wednesday at 11 a.m. PT for The Lobby, our weekly video game hangout. You can catch up with past episodes on the show's GameSpot page, or over on our YouTube channel.

DOOM

