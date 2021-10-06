Metroid Dread Review Battlefield 2042 Cross-Play Far Cry 6 Release Time New Ghost Recon Project Battlefield 2042 Beta October Game Pass Games
What Are Back 4 Blood's PC Specs?

Here are the minimum and recommended specs.

Back 4 Blood, Turtle Rock Studios' Left 4 Dead-inspired apocalyptic first-person shooter, releases on October 12. In advance of the launch, you can check to see if your setup meets the minimum and recommended requirements. Luckily, they aren't too strict, and you don't have to go on a quest for the ever-elusive newest graphic cards.

Back 4 Blood PC Specs

Minimum requirements (1080p / 60fps / Low Quality Settings):

  • OS: Windows 10
  • Processor: i5-6600 (3.3 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 (3.4 GHz)
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 570
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 40 GB available space

Recommended (1080p / 60fps / High Quality Settings):

  • OS: Windows 10
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 (2.8 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X (3.6 GHz)
  • Memory: 12 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 590
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 40 GB available space

Most players should be able to play the game at the minimum specs. According to Steam's September 2021 Hardware and Survey, the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 is the most popular graphic card used by players.

Now Playing: Back 4 Blood - Official Cinematic Launch Trailer

Back 4 Blood is set in a world overrun by zombie-like monsters called Ridden--grotesque once-humans, now infested by parasites. Turtle Rock has commented that the studio put a heavy emphasis on Back 4 Blood's multiplayer and replayability aspects.

As for when you can play Back 4 Blood: Owning the Ultimate or Deluxe version of Back 4 Blood will get you early access, and you can start playing the game on October 7. Elsewise, if you play it through Xbox Game Pass or purchase a standard edition, you'll need to wait for the October 12 launch. For more details, you can check out our Back 4 Blood preorder guide and Back 4 Blood release info.

