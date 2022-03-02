What A Deal: This "Smart Massage Chair" Is Only $3,999 After A $2,800 Discount

Looking to upgrade your game room without spending a fortune? Today's your lucky day, as Best Buy is discounting the Infinity Smart Massage Chair by $2,800--reducing its price to a mere $4,000. Yes, this chair received a whopping 5.6-PS5 discount, dropping the price to just 8 PS5s. The deal ends tonight, which should give you plenty of time to search under couch cushions for pennies or liquidate your 401k.

Best Buy's gigantic discount only applies to the brown version of Infinity's Smart Chair X3 Massage Chair, although it's undoubtedly better-looking than the standard black one. With supportive neck cushions and various massage techniques (including kneading, knocking, and shiatsu), it's a chair that anyone can appreciate after a long day spent scrolling through social media. The manufacturer describes the $4,000 throne as "sleek and sophisticated," and it's hard to disagree.

It's also hard to imagine how one piece of furniture can be worth more than everything in my condo... even when it's on sale.

Jokes aside, there's a lot of fancy technology packed into its price tag. Lumbar heat, foot rollers, a deep tissue massage setting, and something called chromotherapy. It's also compatible with both an iOS and Android app, making it easy to control the action.

If you're seriously in the market for a massage chair (but one that's reasonably priced), consider checking out the Real Relax 2022. It offers much of the same functionality as the Infinity Smart Massage Chair but only costs $1200.