Westworld Season 2 Starts Production Soon, Star Reveals First Image

Despite a variety of production delays, Westworld was one of 2016's most acclaimed new TV shows. Production on the second season is about to begin, as revealed by star Evan Rachel Wood on Instagram. Check her post out below:

Corset training has started again. Which can only mean one thing. A certain TV show is starting again very soon.... 👗🐎🌵⌨️🤖👁🏜 A post shared by Evan Rachel Wood (@evanrachelwood) on Jun 7, 2017 at 9:43am PDT

In addition to this image, the viral promo site DiscoverWestworld.com has been updated. It now appears to be malfunctioning, displaying ominous messages such as "something's gone wrong" and "we need help."

While there has been no official casting announcements for Season 2 so far, Wood is likely to be joined by Thandie Newton and Ed Harris once more. Last November, Harris told BBC Radio 4: "I was just talking to Jonathan Nolan last night, who's a creator of this thing with his wife Lisa Joy, and yeah, they're doing another season. They’re going to do 10 more episodes, and I will be involved."

In a recent interview, Nolan teased a much more "ambitious" second season, featuring bigger stakes and more drama.

"We always knew that we wanted the stakes and the scope to increase dramatically and that means the scale of production increases as well," he said. "We have an amazingly talented group of writers, directors, and crew coming back and gearing up for what I think and what I hope will prove to be a season twice as ambitious as the first one."

Westworld was HBO's most-watched series ever for its first season, surpassing Game of Thrones. Season 2 does yet have a premiere date, but it is expected to arrive in 2018.