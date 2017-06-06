Well-Received Platformer Outland Is Free On PC Right Now

Looking for a new PC game to play?

Developer Housemarque has announced that its platformer Outland is completely free on Steam right now, but only for the next 48 hours. You have until 10 AM PT on June 8 to pick up the well-received game for the low, low price of $0.00.

Housemarque is giving the game away to celebrate the fact that its latest game, Nex Machina, is now available to pre-order.

Released in 2011, Outland was praised in GameSpot's 9/10 review.

"This is a game that truly understands what makes a platformer great, and it adds enough unique elements to separate it from its peers," reviewer Tom McShea said at the time. "From the pacing and difficulty curve to the controls and combat, everything comes together to form an amazing, unified adventure."