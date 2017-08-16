We Happy Few Release Date, PS4 Version Announced

We Happy Few, the unsettling first-person game showcased during Microsoft's E3 2017 press conference this past June, is currently available in Early Access and Game Preview for PC and Xbox One, but now we know when the full version is set to launch. Developer Compulsion announced that the title will receive a physical release courtesy of Gearbox next year, and in addition to the aforementioned platforms, it will also arrive on PlayStation 4.

We Happy Few will launch worldwide on April 13, 2018, and the final release will contain new content. That includes a full-length campaign featuring three "moderately terrible" playable characters who each have "their own reason for giving up on artificial happiness," as well as more than 250 encounters. You can watch a new trailer for the game below.

We Happy Few will retail for $60. Those who pre-order the game will receive a bonus Jolly Brolly parasol weapon. Gearbox is also releasing a limited-edition We Happy Few Collector's Set, which includes '60s-themed items such as a replica Bobby mask, lamp, alarm clock, vinyl soundtrack, and other items. However, it will not include a copy of the game "so that Early Access players can purchase it separately." The Collector's Set runs for $150.

We Happy Few is set in an alternate-history version of 1960s England in the fictional town of Wellington Wells. Players take on the role of characters who refuse to take their mind-altering happy pills and must find a way to escape from the town without being caught by its citizens. Players can get Early Access to the title right now on PC and Xbox One for $51. Compulsion released a new update for it today dubbed "Life in Technicolour," which adds new Joy effects and improves other aspects of the game like UI and AI.