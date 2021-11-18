Warner Bros. Games Reveals MultiVersus, Makes Ultra Instinct Shaggy Real

After weeks of rumors and speculation--also known as unfortunate leaks--Warner Bros. Games has officially unveiled MultiVersus, a new platform fighter starring many familiar faces.

The reveal trailer, hosted by Player First Games' co-founder and game director Tony Huynh, details the game's focus on online team-based competitive play, with a 2v2 format being at the forefront. There will be other modes like 1v1 or four-player free-for-alls offered as well for those who prefer solo competition.

The roster includes many iconic characters from across the Warner Bros. portfolio, including Batman and Superman from DC Comics, Arya Stark from Game of Thrones, Finn and Jake from Adventure Time, and Shaggy from Scooby-Doo. Shaggy, most importantly, is fully equipped with Ultra Instinct powers--bringing the meme to life for the first time outside of a cameo--as well as a projectile move where he throws a sandwich.

MultiVersus will also feature a full voice cast with many of the characters' original actors, including Matthew Lillard as Shaggy, Maisie Williams as Arya Stark, Kevin Conroy as Batman, and John Dimaggio as Jake the Dog. The roster is not complete either, as Huynh confirms more characters are coming before the game's launch. For example, a recent leak showed Rick Sanchez from Rick and Morty among the cast, but he is not in the initial trailer.

"MultiVersus is a dream project for our team at Player First Games, and we're excited to officially reveal the game," Huynh said in the official press release. "We've built MultiVersus from the ground up to be a cooperative, social game that embraces teamwork and strategy. We're also focused on providing first class online gameplay through dedicated server-based rollback netcode so that friends and rivals can enjoy a seamless competitive experience as they duke it out with our diverse roster of characters."

MultiVersus is scheduled for release in 2022 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, with "full cross-play support, dedicated server-based rollback netcode and content-filled seasons" promised. Every character revealed so far, and their voice actor, is listed below.