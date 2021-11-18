Halo Infinite Weapons Guide Xbox Backwards Compatibility Game Pass Titles Leaving This Month PS5 Restock Tracker WoW Classic Season Patch Notes Black Friday PlayStation Deals
WB Multiverse Fighting Game Seemingly Teased With Images Of Bugs Bunny, Tom And Jerry Gone Missing

Several WB characters have gone missing from their universes.

It appears that Warner Bros. Games has begun to tease its rumored multiverse game that is believed to bring together many different characters from the WB universe into one fighting game.

The Looney Tunes and Tom & Jerry Twitter accounts recently sent out images referencing characters gone missing from their own universes. Bugs Bunny is nowhere to be found, while Tom and Jerry are missing in action as well. Where have they gone? Presumably to the multiverse.

According to reports, WB is developing a free-to-play multiverse-themed platform fighter featuring Batman, Gandalf, and other WB characters duking it out in a Smash Bros.-style fighting game.

Characters in this rumored game are said to include Shaggy from Scooby Doo, Gandalf from The Lord of the Rings, Tom & Jerry, Batman, Fred Flintstone, Mad Max, Johnny Bravo, and potentially Harry Potter and Ron. Bugs Bunny is also rumored, as the new image suggests.

On September 27, Warner Bros. filed a trademark application for a new game called "Multiversus." Whether or not the rumor and Multiversus are connected is unknown.

The rumored WB multiverse fighting game is believed to be a free-to-play game, though that is not confirmed. Given that WB has seemingly begun to tease the project, an announcement might not be far off.

