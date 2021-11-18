WB Multiverse Fighting Game Seemingly Teased With Images Of Bugs Bunny, Tom And Jerry Gone Missing

It appears that Warner Bros. Games has begun to tease its rumored multiverse game that is believed to bring together many different characters from the WB universe into one fighting game.

The Looney Tunes and Tom & Jerry Twitter accounts recently sent out images referencing characters gone missing from their own universes. Bugs Bunny is nowhere to be found, while Tom and Jerry are missing in action as well. Where have they gone? Presumably to the multiverse.

🚨 rabbit season is officially CANCELLED cause we can’t find Bugs 🚨

any idea where he went? 🐰 @wbgames pic.twitter.com/mH4dlR2D8K — Looney Tunes (@LooneyTunes) November 17, 2021

What new hijinks are Tom and Jerry up to now? 🐭🐱 @wbgames pic.twitter.com/LCVQ5bT8jE — Tom & Jerry (@TomAndJerry) November 17, 2021

According to reports, WB is developing a free-to-play multiverse-themed platform fighter featuring Batman, Gandalf, and other WB characters duking it out in a Smash Bros.-style fighting game.

Characters in this rumored game are said to include Shaggy from Scooby Doo, Gandalf from The Lord of the Rings, Tom & Jerry, Batman, Fred Flintstone, Mad Max, Johnny Bravo, and potentially Harry Potter and Ron. Bugs Bunny is also rumored, as the new image suggests.

On September 27, Warner Bros. filed a trademark application for a new game called "Multiversus." Whether or not the rumor and Multiversus are connected is unknown.

The rumored WB multiverse fighting game is believed to be a free-to-play game, though that is not confirmed. Given that WB has seemingly begun to tease the project, an announcement might not be far off.