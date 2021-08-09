WB Games Explains Why Zombies Sound Racist In Back 4 Blood

There's only one thing worse than a zombie: a racist zombie, and Back 4 Blood, the zombie-slaying shooter, mistakenly has them. According to a statement given to Kotaku from publisher WB Games though, the questionable language players might hear from the game's undead is all a mistake and not an incentive to push them back into the ground even faster.

Players first encountered the seemingly racist zombies during the Back 4 Blood closed beta, with Twitter user @HomBKE posting a clip from the game of a ridden yelling some version of the N-word. However, WB Games has said that the unfortunate sound byte was never intended and will be removed.

"Our team has been made aware of offensive language that can be heard when playing the game," reads the publisher's statement to Kotaku. "This was not recorded or ever intended to be part of our gameplay. The audio is a result of two different Ridden growls that are playing simultaneously and when heard together sound like that word."

These zombies a different breed pic.twitter.com/1GMXlsSYse — Da Homma (@HomBKE) August 6, 2021

The voice line won't be gone immediately though. WB Games has promised it would be removed "either in time for the Beta, or when the game launches." Back 4 Blood's open beta is set to start on August 12 and will run until August 16. The game will launch on October 12 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and PC. The game will also be available day one for Xbox Game Pass subscribers on both Xbox consoles and PC.

Ahead of its open beta and even further ahead of its official launch, Back 4 Blood has already garnered a decent amount of popularity. On Twitch and Steam, the game is already performing exceptionally well. On Steam, Back 4 Blood's closed beta broke into Steam's top 10 list of actively played games, while on Twitch, the game hit 171,000 viewers.