Wave Race 64 Joins Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Catalog This Week

The next N64 title to be added to the Nintendo Switch Online free game catalog has been revealed. Wave Race 64, which was originally released all the way back in 1996, is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription offering from this Friday, August 19.

Below is a nostalgia-filled trailer to enjoy ahead of the game's release this week. The game is a sequel to 1992's Wave Race fot eh Game Boy, and like its name suggests, it is a jet ski racing game that also has a multiplayer mode for head-to-head gameplay. Shigeru Miyamoto himself produced it.

The game was previously re-released for the Virtual Console on Wii and Wii U. Another game, Wave Race: Blue Storm, came to Game Cube in 2001.

The N64 game catalog for Switch Online + Expansion Pack members already includes titles like Banjo-Kazoiie, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Majora's Mask, Super Mario 64, Mario Kart 64, Mario Golf, and many more.