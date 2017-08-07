Watch Zelda Devs Discuss Breath Of The Wild's Artwork And Next DLC

At Japan Expo in Paris last month, Legend of Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma held a masterclass panel called The Art of Zelda with the series' artistic director, Satoru Takizawa, and illustrator, Yusuke Nakano. The presentation, which discussed the artistic choices behind Nintendo's storied franchise, was previously only available in Japanese and French, but now English-speaking fans can follow along with the panel thanks to a new translation by Nintendo UK.

The Art of Zelda masterclass focuses primarily of the art design of the series' most renowned installments, Ocarina of Time, The Wind Waker, Twilight Princess, and its most recent chapter, Breath of the Wild. The entire panel runs for approximately 50 minutes and reveals some interesting behind-the-scenes information on the development of those titles, such as preliminary sketches of a "middle-aged" Link for Twilight Princess. You can watch the entire masterclass below.

Nintendo also gave fans their first look at Breath of the Wild's next DLC pack, The Champions' Ballad, during the Art of Zelda masterclass. While brief, the footage that the company showcased during the panel revealed some important details about the upcoming add-on, namely that players will again assume the role of Link and will learn much more about Princess Zelda during the course of the DLC. Nintendo also announced at the panel that a Breath of the Wild art book is in the works.

The Champions' Ballad is scheduled to launch "holiday 2017." It will feature a new dungeon and story that revolves around the four champions from Link's era. It will also introduce new gear, one piece of which is based on the lobster shirt that Link wears in The Wind Waker. Players can only purchase The Champions' Ballad as part of Breath of the Wild's $20 Expansion Pass, which also includes the recently released Master Trials DLC pack.