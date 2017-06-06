Watch Tom Cruise Play A Drug-Running Pilot In Hilarious American Made Trailer

Tom Cruise is famous for playing heroic characters such as Jack Reacher and Mission: Impossible's Ethan Hunt, but he will occasionally take on a more ambiguous role. In the upcoming comedy thriller American Made, Cruise plays a drug-running pilot, and the first trailer has been released. Check it out below:

The movie is based on the true story of Barry Seal, a former TWA pilot who became a drug smuggler in the 1980s and was later recruited by the DEA to provide intelligence. The movie reuintes Cruise with Doug Liman, who previously directed the star in the 2014 sci-fi hit Edge of Tomorrow.

American Made also stars Sarah White (Parks and Recreation), Domhnall Gleeson (Star Wars: The Force Awakens), and Jesse Plemons (Breaking Bad). The movie was originally scheduled for a January release, but it now hits theaters on September 29, 2017.

In a recent inteview with Empire, Liman explained that this character was very different from the action heroes that Cruise usually plays. "He's a pilot. It never occurred to me to give Barry Seal a gun," he said. "But there's definitely an anti-authoritarian streak to him. There's something that really appeals to me about Barry Seal pushing the envelope."

The production of the film was marked by tragedy, when a plane crashed on the Colombian set in 2015, killing two people and caused serious injuries to another member of the crew.