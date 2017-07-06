Watch Today's Splatoon 2 Nintendo Direct Right Here

Nintendo is airing a new Nintendo Direct today, this one focusing entirely on the upcoming Switch shooter Splatoon 2. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET / 3 PM BST and can be streamed either from Nintendo's Twitch channel or via the YouTube embed below.

According to the company, today's Nintendo Direct will offer fans a "refresher" on the new features, weapons, and other content coming to the colorful team-based shooter. One such feature is Salmon Run, Splatoon 2's equivalent of a Horde mode that tasks a team of players with collecting eggs while taking on waves of new Salmonid foes. GameSpot got to try the mode during our E3 2017 stage show last month; you can watch additional footage of Salmon Run from the E3 show floor here.

We also know that Splatoon 2 will have an expanded single-player campaign, which Nintendo showcased with a trailer back in May. In this title, players are recruited to battle the resurgent Octarians and find former Squid Sister Callie, who went missing after the final Splatfest in the first Splatoon.

Splatoon 2 launches exclusively for Switch later this month, on July 21. We'll report on all the biggest updates from the broadcast as they're announced, so stay tuned for all the news from today's Nintendo Direct.