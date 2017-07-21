Watch The Walking Dead Season 8 Trailer From Comic-Con

With San Diego Comic-Con underway, the much-anticipated Season 8 trailer for The Walking Dead has arrived. You can watch it above.

It opens with the voice of Negan, who says in typically elegant fashion, "I hope you got your s***ing pants on." From there, you'll get more than a decent look at what's to come this season, as the trailer runs for more than five minutes. Most of the first half lacks any dialogue, which establishes an eerie mood.

This trailer made its debut at Comic-Con today. Prior to its showing, however, the panel members paid tribute to John Bernecker, the show's stuntman who died following a serious on-set accident earlier this month.

AMC recently announced that Season 8 will premiere on October 22 and released a new poster. In April, showrunner Scott Gimple explained that the new season will move at a much faster pace than the more character-driven Season 7, as the show's heroes prepare for war with Negan.

"The narrative has turned into one of pretty intense conflict," he said, "[And] it's going to affect the structure in ways that make it a bit more kinetic, a bit more breakneck--shifting away from entire stories in one episode, and sort of fractured over several episodes, with little pieces of each story coming together."

On the game side, Telltale has announced a fourth and final season of its ongoing Walking Dead series. It will debut in 2018, as will a second season of The Wolf Among Us.