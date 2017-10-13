Watch The Scary First trailer For X-Men "Horror Movie" The New Mutants

The first trailer for The New Mutants is here. The movie is the latest X-Men spin-off, and it looks like it goes in a very different direction to the likes of Deadpool or Logan. Director Josh Boone had previously stated that the film would be a "horror movie", and this trailer certainly delivers that. Check it out above.

The New Mutants is set to hit theaters on April 13, 2018. It stars Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones), Anya Taylor-Joy (Split), Henry Zaga (13 Reasons Why), and Alice Braga (Elysium). Boone's previous movie was the hit teen drama The Fault in Our Stars.

Earlier this year, Boone spoke about what would set The New Mutants apart from other superhero movies. He told EW: "We are making a full-fledged horror movie set within the X-Men universe. There are no costumes. There are no supervillains. We're trying to do something very, very different."

In related news, both X-Men: Dark Phoenix and Deadpool 2 are also due in 2018. The latter was marked with tragedy in August, when an on-set accident caused the death of stunt driver Joi 'SJ' Harris.