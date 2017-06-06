Watch The Pokemon Nintendo Direct Right Here [UPDATE: IT'S OVER]

Nintendo revealed some big news during the event.

Last updated by on

13 Comments

[UPDATE] The stream has ended. Here is a rundown of the big news:

The original story is below

Today's Pokemon-themed Nintendo Direct broadcast promises to bring "exciting" news about the monster-catching series. The stream kicks off June 6 at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET, so you can bookmark this page and come back then to catch the briefing.

The Nintendo Direct is only eight minutes long, according to Nintendo. You can watch it through the YouTube embed below.

There is no word yet on what the announcement might be, but a new Pokemon game for Nintendo Switch called Pokemon Stars is rumored.

We will report back with all the details as they are announced.

What are you hoping to see from the Pokemon Nintendo Direct? Let us know in the comments below!

Filed under:
Nintendo Switch
E3 2017
    •   View Comments (13)
    Join the conversation
    There are 13 comments about this story
    Load Comments (13)