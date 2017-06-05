Watch The Pokemon Nintendo Direct Right Here Tomorrow

Tomorrow's Pokemon-themed Nintendo Direct broadcast promises to bring "exciting" news about the monster-catching series. The stream kicks off June 6 at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET, so you can bookmark this page and come back then to catch the briefing.

The Nintendo Direct is only eight minutes long, according to Nintendo. We will add a video embed for the show as it draws closer.

There is no word yet on what the announcement might be, but a new Pokemon game for Nintendo Switch called Pokemon Stars is rumored.

We will report back with all the details as they are announced.

What are you hoping to see from the Pokemon Nintendo Direct tomorrow? Let us know in the comments below!