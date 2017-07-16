Watch The Opening For The Big Hero 6 Animated Series

Disney's annual expo, D23, revealed the opening title sequence for the upcoming fall animated series, Big Hero 6. The show is set to air on Disney XD, and you can check out the exciting intro to the upcoming series above.

Big Hero 6 follows the characters from Disney's 2014 animated film of the same name. Immediately following the events of the movie, genius engineer Hiro continues his studies at the San Fransokyo Institute of Technology, but come nightfall, he and other high-tech heroes battle evil forces across the city. Much like many superheroes, Hiro will have to balance saving the city from bad guys and the struggles of teenage life.

There will be a few returning voices to the series. Ryan Potter returns to voice Hiro, and he is once again joined by Scott Adsit as Baymax, Jamie Chung as GoGo Tomago, and Genesis Rodriguez as Honey Lemon. While the first season of Big Hero 6 hasn't premiered yet, Disney XD has already announced a renewal for a second season.

The series and movie are loosely based on the Marvel team of the same name, which debuted in 1998. In the comics, Big Hero 6 was the first government-funded Japanese superhero team. Aside from Hiro and Baymax, the most notable members of the team were Sunfire--who was a member of the X-Men--and Silver Samurai--a Wolverine villain.

Big Hero 6 comes to Disney XD this fall.