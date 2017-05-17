Watch The New Transformers: The Last Knight Trailer

A new international trailer for Transformers: The Last Knight has landed. As you'd expect from a Transformers movie trailer, this one is very over-the-top and stuffed with action.

It also touches on some of the story, which involves Mark Wahlberg's character meeting up with Oscar-winner Anthony Hopkins to discover why the Transformers keep coming to Earth.

The Last Knight "shatters the core myths of the Transformers franchise, and redefines what it means to be a hero," according to producer Paramount. The story picks up with Humans and Transformers warring, with Optimus Prime out of the picture.

"The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth," reads a line from the movie's description. "The hunted will become heroes. Heroes will become villains. Only one world will survive: theirs, or ours."

Directed by Michael Bay, The Last Knight opens on June 21. It also stars Josh Duhamel, Laura Haddock, Jerrod Carmichael, Isabela Moner, and Santiago Cabrera.

The Last Knight is the fifth installment in the core Transformers series that began a decade ago with Transformers and the first since 2014's Age of Extinction.

Previewing some footage of The Last Knight at CinemaCon in March, Bay said, "This is not a number five. This feels like a brand new, fresh look into the Transformers," according to THR.

A "Transformers Cinematic Universe" is apparently being planned, with spinoffs and prequels in the works. Bay has said The Last Knight is the final movie in the series he plans to direct.