Watch The New Guardians Of The Galaxy Trailer From PlayStation Showcase

We got a new look at Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy at the PlayStation Showcase, ahead of its release next month. The new trailer was mostly focused on the story, showing the gang coming into contact with the Universal Church of Truth, a religious fundamentalist cult that does not take kindly to Peter rejecting the call.

We get some brief glimpses at combat as well, but most of the trailer is devoted to quips and infighting as the Guardians realize what they're up against. Check it out below.