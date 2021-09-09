Watch The New Guardians Of The Galaxy Trailer From PlayStation Showcase
Peter Quill and his merry band of screw-ups are trying to save the galaxy from a creepy space cult in the latest story trailer for the Square Enix action game.
We got a new look at Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy at the PlayStation Showcase, ahead of its release next month. The new trailer was mostly focused on the story, showing the gang coming into contact with the Universal Church of Truth, a religious fundamentalist cult that does not take kindly to Peter rejecting the call.
We get some brief glimpses at combat as well, but most of the trailer is devoted to quips and infighting as the Guardians realize what they're up against. Check it out below.
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation