Watch The History Of Assassin's Creed To Get Ready For Origins' Release

Assassin's Creed's origins.

by on

Assassin's Creed Origins launches in the same year that Ubisoft celebrates the series' 10-year anniversary. It's been a series of many ups and downs, filled with interesting ideas, bold reinventions, more than a few missteps, and its fair share of crippling technical issues. Nevertheless, it's been a series that's interesting to follow for both fans in the thick of it, and onlookers at a distance.

Ahead of Assassin's Creed Origins' release date on October 27, GameSpot decided to dig deep into the franchise and fully explore its history. In his History of Assassin's Creed video feature, which you can watch above, Jean-Luc Seipke delves into the origins of Ubisoft's blockbuster series, right from its inception as a new Prince of Persia title, and tracks its evolution--for better or worse--over the years.

Check it out if you're looking for a trip down memory lane, or a quick overview of the entire series ahead of the launch of Assassin's Creed Origins. For those gearing up to play the game, check out GameSpot's Assassin's Creed Origins: Everything You Need To Know, where you'll find all the essential features we've written, gameplay videos, and PC spec requirements.

    More News