Watch The Game Of Thrones Season 7, Episode 4 Trailer

Game of Thrones Season 7 continued tonight with the third episode, "The Queen's Justice." You can read GameSpot's breakdown of the episode's biggest moments here. Fans are curious about what's coming next, and now HBO has released a preview for the fourth episode, "The Spoils of War." You can see the spoiler-filled video below.

The episode itself airs Sunday, August 6 on HBO.

Game of Thrones cinematographer Robert McLachlan told Radio Times (via WinterIsComing.net) that Episode 4 is "definitely going to impress people." He teased that Episode 4 was "uncommonly" difficult to produce, though he didn't explain why.

Counting Episode 4, there are only four more episodes are still to come, as this is a shortened, seven-episode season. A trailer released at Comic-Con revealed more of what's to come this season, while an accompanying panel shared some insight.

In other news, Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin said he expects at least one new book set in the Song of Ice and Fire universe to be released next year.