Watch The Game Of Thrones S7 Ep 2 Trailer Here

Game of Thrones returned tonight for its seventh season, kicking off with the debut episode "Dragonstone." We have a full rundown of the episode here. You're probably already thinking about Episode 2, "Stormborn," and now the first trailer for it has landed.

Obviously this trailer has lots of spoilers about what's happening in Westeros, so maybe don't watch this if you are not caught up. "Stormborn" airs on Sunday, July 23.

In other Game of Thrones news, some of the series regulars have spoken out against online leaks.

There are seven episodes in this season, while the eighth and final season will have just six--though they could be longer than usual. Though Game of Thrones is coming to an end, there are pilots for as many as five spinoffs in the works.