Watch The Full Star Wars Battlefront 2 Story

Some fans have already gotten a taste of Star Wars Battlefront II thanks to its early trial on EA/Origin Access, but today marks the game's official release. While much of the conversation around it has centered on its controversial handling of microtransactions and fan backlash (which ultimately forced EA to temporarily drop them just prior to release), developer DICE has built on the previous Star Wars Battlefront in some notable ways with Battlefront II, one of which is its new campaign.

Unlike its predecessor, Battlefront II features a full-fledged single-player storyline that's set between the events of Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens. The campaign puts players in the role of Iden Versio, the commander of an Imperial special forces unit known as the Inferno Squad and the primary character you play as throughout the campaign's 5-8-hour runtime.

Battlefront II's campaign is a canonical part of the franchise, filling in important details that lead up to the rise of the First Order in The Force Awakens and dropping clues as to what could be in store the next Star Wars film, The Last Jedi. If you're eager to see what happens in Battlefront II's story without the need to play through the campaign, we've compiled all of its cutscenes and some gameplay clips together in the video above so you can watch the entire tale unfold as if it were its own Star Wars movie.

Star Wars Battlefront II is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. In our Battlefront II review-in-progress, critic Alessandro Fillari said the game's campaign "does a decent job of showing the internal strife within the Empire's ranks," though it ultimately "falls a bit short of making it a remarkable journey for its characters."