Watch The Full Scary Trailer For Stephen King's The Mist TV Show

As well as the upcoming movie versions of Stephen King's It and The Dark Tower, the author's classic novella The Mist is getting the small screen treatment. The new show premieres on Spike later this month, and a full trailer has now been released. Check it out below:

This follows two earlier teasers--you can check them out here and here.

This will be the second time that King's 1980 novella has been adapted. In 2007, Frank Darabont directed a movie version, which was a critical hit but failed to make much of an impact at the box office.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Christian Torpe explained how the new series would differ from the source material. "The novella is 200 pages and one location, and we needed to change that to make an ongoing series. But we wanted to remain faithful to the heart of the story," he said.

In the book and the film version, the people of the town huddled together in a grocery store to avoid the mist and the monsters outside. While in the store, they became the monsters. In the TV show, there will be several of these "lockdown locations," according to EW.

The Mist premieres June 22. It stars Alyssa Sutherland, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Bill Carr, Gus Birney, and Luke Cosgrove.