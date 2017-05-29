Watch The First Trailer For District 9 Director's New Short Film Coming To Steam

The first teaser trailer for District 9 and Elysium director Neill Blomkamp's first "experimental short film" has arrived. There is a lot going on in this trailer "Volume 1," as the action bounces around between a number of different scenes containing aliens, shootouts in the jungle, and what looks like the Eiffel Tower after nature has reclaimed it.

"The new world altered everyone," a voice says. "Adapt or die; it was as simple as that." Sigourney Weaver is in the movie, alongside Dakota Fanning. Here's the teaser:

Blomkamp is working on the new short films at his production studio Oats Studios. The film is coming to streaming services, with Steam being named as one of the platforms.

Movies are nothing new for Steam, as the platform offers a catalog of at least 300 films right now. A release date for Blomkamp's new short film has not been announced.

Blomkamp and Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson were attached to the Halo movie, but it famously fell apart, with the pair going on to make the Oscar-nominated District 9. For his part, Blomkamp has said he is open to trying again to make a Halo movie, but only if he had creative control.

