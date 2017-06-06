Watch The First Gameplay Footage Of The Sandbox Sci-Fi RPG Elex

THQ Nordic has released the first gameplay trailer for its newly announced sci-fi RPG, Elex.

Developed by Piranha Bytes, the studio behind Gothic and Risen, Elex is an open-world sandbox RPG set in Magalan, a world ravaged by a meteor strike. The game mixes together fantasy with sci-fi elements and pits you in the role of a former Alb, a tribe who consume the eponymous life force to stregthen their bodies and rid themselves of emotions.

The new trailer gives fans their first glimpse at the vast and varied world of Magalan, which is comprised of five distinct regions that players can freely explore from the game's outset. You can watch the video below.

Elex is releasing for PS4, Xbox One, and PC on October 17. THQ Nordic is releasing a special collector's edition of the game that includes an art book, soundtrack, a cloth map of Magalan, a combat drone amulet, and a 10-inch figure.