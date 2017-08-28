Watch The First Episode Of Game Of Thrones' New Behind-The-Scenes Show For Free

Game of Thrones may have just wrapped up its seventh season, but HBO is hoping to continue capitalizing on fans' interest in the series for a bit longer. A new behind-the-scenes series called The Game Revealed has been announced, and the first episode is out now for free.

Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers follow below.

Episode 1 clocks in at about 14 minutes long and features interviews with cast members and the production crew. It includes never-before-seen footage from the show and touches on a number of major moments from this season, such as the season-opening scene where Arya kills the hall full of Freys. The video explains the process for creating the shot in which Arya pulls off her Walder Frey mask. What's even cooler is to see how Cersei's giant map of Westeros was created.

This first episode is premiering for free on YouTube and Facebook; you can watch the YouTube version above. Future episodes will only be for HBO subscribers and will premiere through HBO Go, HBO Now, and HBO On Demand. There are a total of seven episodes planned for this season, with a new one coming each Monday.

Season 7, Episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf," closed out the season last night. It made up for some of the show's previous shortcomings and featured a major death, which the showrunners have since discussed.