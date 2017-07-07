Watch The First English Trailer For The Next Professor Layton Game

Level-5 has released a new trailer for the next installment in the Professor Layton series, Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires' Conspiracy. The game is the first mainline entry in the popular puzzle-solving franchise since 2013's Professor Layton and the Azran Legacy.

Coming 10 years after the release of the series' debut installment, Professor Layton and the Curious Village, Mystery Journey puts players not in the role of the titular professor, but his daughter Katrielle, who is following in her father's footsteps by opening a detective agency. While searching for the missing professor, she takes on various cases and becomes embroiled in a conspiracy that she must untangle with the aid of her talking basset hound, Sherl.

Mystery Journey is the first mainline Layton game to be developed for smartphones. Level-5 says it was built "from the ground up for mobile devices" and "is the most accessible game in the Professor Layton series yet." Like previous installments, Mystery Journey features a large collection of mind-bending puzzles to solve, and this time players will also be able to customize the Layton Detective Agency and change Katrielle's outfits.

Layton's Mystery Journey is releasing on iOS and Android devices later this month, on July 20, for $16. The game will also come to 3DS sometime this fall. We got a chance to speak with Layton creator and Level-5 president Akihiro Hino last month. Among other topics, we asked him about the series' approach to marrying puzzles with story and his love of Sherlock Holmes. You can read our full interview with Hino here.