Watch The Electrifying Sneak Peek For Ninjak Vs. The Valiant Universe

One of the coolest characters in the Valiant Comic Universe, Ninjak, is taking on some other familiar faces in the upcoming digital series Ninjak Vs. The Valiant Universe. A full trailer for the upcoming series debuts next week, when distribution news will also be revealed. Right now, you can catch a sneak peek of the show in the video above, which is introduced by Ciera Foster (Two and a Half Men), who plays Livewire in the series.

The six-episode digital series follows the assassin Ninjak, played by Michael Rowe (Arrow), who is on the run and forced to battle the other heroes in the Valiant Universe. This includes characters like Bloodshot, an unstoppable killing machine, played by Power Rangers' Jason David Frank.

Much like Marvel and DC, Valiant is a comic book publisher whose stories are within a singular, self-contained universe. On occasion, those characters will cross over with other companies though, most notably in 1996's Iron Man/X-O Manowar for SNES and Sega Genesis. In 2005, owner Acclaim--yes, that Acclaim--sold the company, which led to the 2012 relaunch of Valiant's comic line. The publisher saw a resurgence, and it eventually landed a multi-picture deal with Sony in 2015.

Last year, Valiant also announced its line of live-action and animated videos under the banner Valiant Digital, with the focus being Ninjak Vs. The Valiant Universe. We discussed the upcoming digital series with the cast at New York Comic Con, including Frank, who talked about his MMA training coming in handy for the upcoming show. More will be revealed on Monday, August 28, when the full trailer for the show releases.