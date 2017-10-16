Watch The Assassin's Creed Origins Live-Action Trailer

Ubisoft has released a cool new live-action trailer for Assassin's Creed: Origins. Titled "I Am," the slickly produced trailer follows main character Bay-yek as he leaps and murders through ancient Egypt. He says, "I'm not an army. I'm not a man. I'm a creed."

The trailer was directed by Catch Me Daddy director Daniel Wolfe and uses the Nicholas Britell song "The Middle of the World" from the Moonlight soundtrack. Check it out below.

Ubisoft said the trailer was made with "authentic film role," using some 200 extras to populate its world. "Dozens" of animal species can be seen in the trailer.

Origins launches for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 on October 27. Ubisoft also recently announced what's in the game's Season Pass, while there will also be an education-themed mode with no combat at all.

For more on the Assassin's Creed series, check out our look back at every Assassin's Creed game. We will have more on Origins in the days and weeks ahead.