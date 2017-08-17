Watch Tense Scene From The Manga Adaptation Death Note

The live-action adaptation of the classic manga series Death Note hits Netflix later this month, and a new clip has been released. It shows the movie's main character Light confronted by the mysterious detective L--check it out below:

This clip follows the full Death Note trailer, which was released in June, plus a behind-the-scenes promo. The movie stars Nat Wolff, best known for the hit teen drama The Fault in our Stars, Keith Stanfield, Paul Nakauchi, and Shea Whigham. Willem Dafoe will perform the voice of the demonic Ryuk. The film hits Netflix on August 25, 2017.

The movie premiered at San Diego Comic-Con last month. In GameSpot's Death Note review, writer Michael Rougeau said that the film "isn't a perfect adaptation. But it is a fun one. Fans of the original should walk away happy, and newcomers to the morbid world of shinigami and sociopathic high schoolers with god complexes will get more out of the film's relatively short runtime than they would from trying to tackle the anime's full 37-episode run."

Death Note ran for 108 issues between 2003 and 2006. These were subsequently collected into 12 graphic novels, which to date have sold more than 30 million copies worldwide. There have also been three live-action Japanese films, an anime series, and a number of video games for the Nintendo DS, published by Konami.