Watch Switch's Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Nintendo Direct Here

A new Nintendo Direct presentation is coming very soon. The broadcast airs today, November 7, at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET / 2 PM GMT and focuses on the company's last major Switch release of the year, Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

Nintendo hasn't detailed what it will show off during today's presentation, aside from that it will provide a "deep dive on the world of Alrest." You can stream the Direct on the official Xenoblade Chronicles 2 website or right here on GameSpot via the YouTube embed below.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is developed by Monolith Soft, the studio behind the Xenogears and Xenosaga titles. It stars Rex, a Driver capable of wielding living weapons known as Blades. Together with a Blade named Pyra, he voyages to different Titans on a quest to reach the World Tree and find the fabled paradise Elysium.

Like the previous two Xenoblade Chronicles games, the upcoming Switch installment is an open-world RPG. Nintendo gave an in-depth look at its battle system in a nearly hour-long gameplay demonstration during Gamescom, which also provides fans with their first look at a beautiful area called Uraya.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 launches exclusively for Switch on December 1. On the same day, Nintendo is releasing a Xenoblade-themed Switch Pro Controller, which will retail for $75. Be sure to check back for all the major news from today's Direct.