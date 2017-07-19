Watch Stunning Trailer For Guillermo Del Toro's New Movie The Shape Of Water

From Pan's Labyrinth and Hellboy to Pacific Rim and Crimson Peak, Guillermo Del Toro has proved to be one of the most imaginative fantasy directors working today. His latest movie is the fantasy drama The Shape of Water, and it looks just as visually stunning as his previous films. Check the trailer out below:

The Shape of Water stars Sally Hawkins (Godzilla), Michael Shannon (Man of Steel), Richard Jenkins (The Cabin in the Woods), Doug Jones (Hellboy), Michael Stuhlbarg (Doctor Strange), and Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures). It is set to hit theaters on December 8, 2017.

An official synopsis has also been released and it describes the movie as "an other-worldly fairy tale, set against the backdrop of Cold War era America circa 1963. In the hidden high-security government laboratory where she works, lonely Elisa is trapped in a life of silence and isolation. Elisa's life is changed forever when she and co-worker Zelda discover a secret classified experiment."

Jones is no stranger to Del Toro's work, having previously appeared in Pan's Labyrinth and both Hellboy movies. In a recent interview with Movies.com, he revealed a few more details about the director's latest film.

"I'm a fish man that's kind of a one-off," he said. "I'm an enigma, nobody knows where I came from; I'm the last of my species so I'm like a natural anomaly. And I'm being studied and tested in a US government facility in 1963. The Russian Cold War is on, the race for space is on, so there's all that backdrop and that undercurrent. I'm being tested to find out how can they use me for advantages in military or space travel. So they're trying to keep me a secret from the Russians.

"Sally Hawkins plays a very sympathetic character, a woman you're just going to fall in love with," he continued. "You're going to be rooting for her every step. It's a classic Del Toro movie where we root for an underdog in very impossible circumstances, and I'm a part of all of that in a very, very integral way."