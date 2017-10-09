Watch Star Wars Battlefront 2's New AT-RT Wreak Havoc In The Beta

Star Wars Battlefront II introduces a wide variety of new classes, weapons, and vehicles, but one of the most dominant that we've seen so far is the AT-RT. The All-Terrain Recon Transport might not be as menacing or iconic as something like the AT-AT, but at least in the beta, it's a versatile, powerful vehicle that you'll want to take for a ride.

In the video above, you can see us putting the AT-RT through its paces and pulling off a lengthy killstreak. Whether it's a tank, Darth Maul, or every enemy in Naboo's throne room standing in its path, we found it to be a devastating vehicle--to the point where it might be in line for a balance adjustment in the full game.

Your opportunity to try out the AT-RT--and the rest of the game--ahead of release was scheduled to already come to a close. However, EA has now extended the Battlefront II beta, providing two more days with the upcoming sequel.

Battlefront II launches in full on November 17 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Aside from the single-player campaign, one other key feature you can look forward to is Darth Vader as a playable character.