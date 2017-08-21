Watch Star Wars: Battlefront 2's Awesome Space Battle Gameplay Here

The Millennium Falcon is back.

Today at the Gamescom convention, EA showed off a lengthy new look at Star Wars: Battlefront II. The company demoed a big multiplayer space battle, and it looks awesome.

In the 24-player match, teams battled each other in space above the planet Fendor. The demo revealed a beautiful cosmos filled with chaos and destruction, and it showcased the Starfighter Assault game mode that was previously announced after a leak. You can see the full video in the embed above.

The demo also showed off the class-based ships in the game. There are a whole bunch of different ship types, including X-Wing, Y-Wing, and many more. Most notably, there are hero ships that have special abilities; the video showed Poe Damron's black X-Wing, Darth Maul's Scimitar, and, of course, Han Solo's Millennium Falcon, among others.

Battlefront II's space battles are in the works at Burnout developer Criterion, while DICE and Motive are developing other parts of the game. Battlefront II launches on November 14 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

