Watch Sony's Tokyo Game Show Press Conference Here Now

Sony's Tokyo Game Show 2017 press conference takes this afternoon in Tokyo. The event starts at 4 PM local time, which comes out to 12 AM PT / 3 AM ET / 5 PM AEST. You can watch the entire briefing through the YouTube embed above.

According to Polygon, the briefing will focus primarily on titles aimed at the Japanese and Asian territories, which is to be expected. Last week, Sony announced that it would have games like Call of Duty: WWII, Detroit: Become Human, and Gran Turismo Sport available at its booth, along with VR titles like Skyrim VR and the Final Fantasy XV VR title, Monster of the Deep. You can see a rundown of all the games Sony will have at TGS right here.

