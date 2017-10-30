Watch Sony's Paris Games Week PlayStation Conference Here Today

Sony is holding a PlayStation media briefing today, live from Paris Games Week, in which the publisher says it will have some "big game announcements." Of those announcements, seven games are expected to be revealed when the conference kicks off today at 4 PM GMT / 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET (that's 3 AM AET on Halloween in Australia). An hour earlier, the publisher kicks off its pre-show. Sony has announced new content in its pre-shows in the past, so that could be worth watching.

It's unclear at this stage exactly what Sony will show off at the conference, but the event will likely include trailers and gameplay from the company's upcoming games, similar to its traditional E3 show. At the event two years ago, Sony revealed Uncharted 4's multiplayer mode, showed off more footage of Horizon Zero Dawn, confirmed Street Fighter V's release date and unveiled Quantic Dream's latest game, Detroit: Become Human. Sony also has its annual PSX celebration--where it typically offers updates on its upcoming games and sometimes announces new stuff--coming up in December, but we're expecting today's show to be substantial nonetheless.

You can watch the briefing above, along with our predictions before the show begins in earnest and our analysis afterwards. If you prefer, you can follow just the show itself (and Sony's official pre-show) via the PlayStation YouTube channel or on Twitch. And of course, GameSpot will report on all the biggest news as soon as we hear it.