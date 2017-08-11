Watch Sonic Mania's Awesomely Retro Opening Movie

Sega's 2D Sonic revival, Sonic Mania, is a love letter to the hedgehog's glory days, featuring the same style of visuals and gameplay as his classic Genesis adventures. Ahead of its release, Sega has shared the game's opening movie, which is just as delightfully retro as the rest of its presentation.

Like the intro movie that greeted fans in Sonic CD, Sonic Mania's opening movie is an animated short in the same style as its release date trailer. While it doesn't quite match Sonic CD's iconic intro (though, to be fair, very few things can), it's a fun throwback all the same. You can watch the full opening movie at the top of this story.

Sonic Mania is scheduled to release for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One next week, on August 15. PC players will have to wait a little longer until they can get their hands on the title, however; today, Sega announced that the PC version of Sonic Mania has been delayed to August 29. The reason for this is to ensure the game is "the best it can be." To make up for the sudden delay, Sega is offering the original Sonic the Hedgehog to all Steam users who either purchase the Collector's Edition (which is also appropriately retro) or pre-order the title by its original release date.

Sonic Mania is the first of two Sonic games slated to arrive this year. The other, Sonic Forces, is a new 3D adventure in the vein of Sonic Generations. That game features both classic and modern Sonic gameplay styles and gives fans the ability to create their own hedgehog.