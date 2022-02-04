Watch Someone Play Toto's Africa Using Virtual Instruments In Zelda: Majora's Mask

The creativity and determination of people on the internet continues to surprise and impress. The latest example comes from YouTube user Bigfatfrown, who published a video recently in which they play Toto's iconic song "Africa" on instruments from within The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask.

The 3DS version of the popular RPG lets you play virtual instruments--including the five-button Deku pipes--and Bigfatfrown put it all together with a combination of stylus and fingers in a wonderful performance of Toto's karaoke favorite. It is seriously impressive--check it out below (via Polygon).

Commenters showered Bigfatfrown with praise. One person wrote, "This guy has more musical talent in his stylus than I do in my entire body." Another said, "A true magician at work." But perhaps the best summation in the comments came from someone who said, "This is it. The best video."

Bigfatfrown also wrote what is pretty much the perfect description for the video, "I bless the rains down in Termina."

If you're looking for more Majora's Mask covers of famous '80s songs, Bigfatfrown published a video of A-Ha's "Take on Me" played with Deku pipes.

The Last of Us: Part II also has an in-game playable instrument, the guitar, and talented fans--and even Mark Hoppus of Blink 182--put it to very good use.