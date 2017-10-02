Watch Someone Beat Cuphead Without Taking Any Damage

One of the standout elements of the newly released Xbox One and PC platformer/run-and-gun game Cuphead is its brutal difficulty. Now, someone has done the seemingly impossible: beating all 28 bosses with an A+ rank.

YouTube user Aeraloth (via Vg247) beat all the bosses on Regular difficulty, taking no damage in the process. The player also never used dodge or any charms, making the feat all the more impressive. You can watch the video below (as a commenter points out, Aeraloth took a hit at 25:49, but this was after the boss was beaten).

Aeraloth isn't done yet. Next up they say they want to complete the game on Expert with an S rank, also presumably with no damage taken. Aeraloth's YouTube page is filled with videos of incredible gaming feats such as beating every Witcher 3 boss on Death March difficulty and taking no damage. Nicely done.

In other news, Steamspy data suggests that Cuphead has sold more than 124,000 copies on PC in the four days following its release. There is no available sales data as of yet for the Xbox One version.

GameSpot's Cuphead review scored the Xbox One and PC game an 8/10.

"Cuphead has been a longtime coming, and it's great to see that it lives up to its initial promises. It's beautiful to look at, and with a pitch-perfect soundtrack, it flawlessly captures the era its developers so clearly revere," reviewer Peter Brown said. "It's also an intense action game that pulls no punches. It could benefit from a few tweaks, and two-player co-op doesn't feel like the valuable addition you might imagine, but Cuphead remains a rare, unique game that truly stands out."



