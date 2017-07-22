Watch Robot Chicken's Insane Season 9 Trailer

Adult Swim's ridiculous stop-motion sketch comedy show, Robot Chicken, is coming back for a ninth season. At San Diego Comic-Con, we got a first glimpse at what's in store.

Adult Swim released a trailer for Season 9 that's full of references, satire, and violence. If you've watched any of Robot Chicken in the past, you'll know what to expect. A large part of the trailer shows a parody of Mad Max: Fury Road, another part features the Pokemon Charizard, and another is a Star Wars satire. Check it out above.

Robot Chicken is the bizarre creation of actor Seth Green (Family Guy) and screenwriter and director Matthew Senreich. There's no word yet on when, exactly, Season 9 is coming; past seasons haven't followed much of a release pattern. Adult Swim says it's coming soon--when it was announced earlier this year, the network stated that the season would air this fall.

Matthew Senreich and his Robot Chicken co-writers were revealed back in 2015 to be writing the screenplay for Ubisoft's stop-motion Rabbids film. However, the status of this project is uncertain: Ubisoft hasn't spoken about it in recent months.