Watch PS4's Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Launch Trailer

The next chapter in the Uncharted series--and the first not to feature Nathan Drake--is nearly here. With Uncharted: The Lost Legacy's release just around the corner, Sony and Naughty Dog have released a launch trailer.

As you'd expect, it centers largely around Chloe and Nadine, the co-protagonists of the game (although you play exclusively as Chloe). While they are working together toward a common goal, they aren't without their disagreements, though it seems they won't have any issues kicking an ample amount of ass. You can also glimpse some of the large environments and big action scenes; check out the trailer below.

In GameSpot's Uncharted: The Lost Legacy review, Miguel Concepcion writes, "The initial hours of The Lost Legacy give an 'Uncharted Greatest Hits' vibe, but it grows into a more nuanced, clever experience, ranking among the best in the series while also making its own mark as a standalone Uncharted that isn't anchored to Nathan Drake's harrowing exploits." For more critics' thoughts, you can also check out our Lost Legacy review roundup.

The Lost Legacy launches this coming Tuesday, August 22, for $40/£30/AU$55. In addition to the campaign, it provides access to Uncharted 4's multiplayer mode. Regardless of which game you use to dive into multiplayer, it will soon feature some content from The Lost Legacy.