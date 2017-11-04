Watch Overwatch's New Reinhardt Short, Prepare To Cry

Blizzard released an Overwatch short featuring the rocket-hammer wielding Reinhardt, and it was emotional. Titled Honor and Glory, it shows the fateful battle at Eichenwalde where Crusader leader Balderich von Adler was defeated, as well as a glimpse at a younger, more arrogant Reinhardt coming to terms with a harsh lesson.

The short clocks in at just over seven and a half minutes and manages to tell the sad, yet uplifting story of a pivotal moment in Reinhardt's career as a Crusader. Watch it in the video above.

Blizzard released this short as part of the shooter's segment during the opening ceremonies of this year's BlizzCon. It also recently revealed the game's next map, which is a Blizzard theme park called Blizzard World.

A new Overwatch character named Moira was also revealed during the game's portion of the opening ceremony. Additionally, Blizzard announced that StarCraft II is going free-to-play and new characters and changes for Heroes of the Storm. You can see everything announced in our roundup of the biggest BlizzCon 2017 news.