Watch Our 72-Hour Livestream Here! COD: WW2, GTA 5, PUBG, And More Gameplay Happening Right Now

If you're reading this, please be aware we are all very tired right now. That's because once again we are streaming for a mammoth 72 hours, all for charity. Below, you can watch us play games such as PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Grand Theft Auto V, Resident Evil 7--and stay tuned to be in with a chance of winning a bunch of cool prizes!

The stream began at 12 PM PT / 8 PM GMT on November 17 (that's 6 AM AEST on November 18 in Australia), and it's due to end at 12 PM PT / 8 PM GMT on November 20 (that's 6 AM AEST on November 21 in Australia). It's all to raise money for UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals--for the kids! If you want to donate, head on over to our Extra Life page. Anything you can spare is appreciated.

We'll also be running an array of giveaways for those who donate. Listen in for how to enter, but as a tease, we're giving away amazing prizes like the collectors' editions for Hitman, Ghost Recon Wildlands, Sonic Mania, and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided; codes for games such as LawBreakers and Rime; and a huge range of gaming merchandise, t-shirts, and more. Come join us at Twitch.tv/gamespot, on our YouTube channel, or right here on GameSpot.com. And if you don't have money to spare, that's okay! We still want to hang out with you during the livestream.

Full Schedule

Pacific Time

12 PM PT, Friday November 17 - 12 AM PT Sunday November 19 -- San Francisco Team

12 AM PT, Sunday November 19 - 12 PM PT November 19 -- UK Team

12 PM PT, Sunday November 19 - 12 PM PT Monday November 20 -- Australian Team

Greenwich Mean Time

8 PM GMT, Friday November 19 - 8 AM GMT Sunday November 19 -- San Francisco Team

8 AM GMT Sunday November 19 - 8 PM GMT Sunday November 19 -- UK Team

8 PM GMT Sunday November 19 - 8 PM GMT Monday November 20 -- Australian Team

Australian Eastern Standard Time

6 AM AEST, Saturday November 18 - 6 PM AEST Sunday November 19 -- San Francisco Team

6 PM AEST, Sunday November 19 - 6 AM AEST Monday November 20 -- UK Team

6 AM AEST Monday November 20 - 6 AM AEST Tuesday November 21 -- Australian Team

2016 Highlights



