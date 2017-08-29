Watch New Teaser for Marvel's The Punisher, Episode Titles Possibly Revealed

Following the recent first teaser for the upcoming Marvel Netflix show The Punisher, another new promo has been released. It doesn't reveal any new footage, but it does introduce various new members of the supporting cast. Check it out below:

Marvel has also released some details of the new characters. They include Daniel Webber as Lewis Walcott, "a young veteran who has had a difficult time re-assimilating into Civilian Society," Jason R. Moore as Curtis Hoyle, "a friend of Frank Castle's and one of the few people who knows he is alive," and Paul Schulze as Rawlins, "a high-ranking member of the CIA whose operations in Afghanistan intersect with Frank Castle."

In addition, the titles of the upcoming first season's episodes might have been released. The official Punisher twitter feed posted a series of cryptic messages in morse code. Entertainment Weekly has decoded the 13 messages and they certainly look like episode titles. They are:

3 AM Two Dead Men Kandahar Resupply Gunner The Judas Goat Crosshairs Cold Steel Front Toward Enemy Virtue of the Vicious Danger Close Home Memento Mori

The Punisher stars Jon Bernthal as vigilante anti-hero Frank Castle. Bernthal first played the role in Season 2 of Daredevil, and he will be joined by his Daredevil co-star Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page. Although the show doesn't yet have a confirmed release date, it is expected to hit Netflix later in 2017.