Watch New Star Trek Series Discovery's Main Opening Title Sequence

Star Trek: Discovery premieres today and is the first Star Trek TV series since Enterprise's last voyage way back in May of 2005. Of course, there's years worth of Star Trek history beyond that, and Discovery leverages the iconography of the property as a whole in its opening sequence.

The beautiful, understated sequence lasts around a minute and half and shows everything from the ship, to the communicator, to the Vulcan salute coming to life as if they're schematics drawn and painted onto a paper. For fans of the iconic sci-fi property, it's a real treat to watch. Check it out.

Discovery's first season is made up of 15 episodes set to air between now and early 2018. There will be a two-month mid-season break from November 7 to January 7 breaking it up. It is set 10 years before Star Trek: The Original Series and focuses on The Walking Dead's Sonequa Martin-Green as First Officer Michael Burnham, rather than the ship's captain. You can get the full rundown in our roundup detailing everything you need to know about Star Trek: Discovery.

Discovery stars a number of well-known talents including Michelle Yeoh (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon), James Frain (True Blood), Anthony Rapp (Dazed & Confused), and Doug Jones (Hellboy).

Star Trek: Discovery's first episode airs on CBS and CBS All Access streaming service, but all subsequent episodes will only air on the latter in the US. Elsewhere in the world, it will be available on Netflix. More details on how this works and how much you can expect to spend can be found in our how to watch Star Trek: Discovery feature.

Full disclosure: CBS is GameSpot's parent company.